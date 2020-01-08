Scout Investments Inc. Sells 25,392 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,392 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of FleetCor Technologies worth $37,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 224.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.06.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $296.58. The company had a trading volume of 445,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.20. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $315.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

