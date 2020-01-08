Scout Investments Inc. Sells 295,590 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,590 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $50,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $112,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.77. The stock had a trading volume of 364,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $102.47. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

