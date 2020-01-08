Scout Investments Inc. Sells 509,115 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509,115 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of CMS Energy worth $43,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. 60,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $65.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

