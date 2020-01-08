Scout Investments Inc. Sells 555,002 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,002 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $32,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 90.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KL. Roth Capital lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of KL stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,286. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

