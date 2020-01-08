Scout Investments Inc. Sells 57,146 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,146 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 1.4% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.48% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,484,000 after acquiring an additional 346,064 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,300,000 after buying an additional 165,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,785,000 after buying an additional 89,273 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,105,000 after buying an additional 79,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 333.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,841,000 after buying an additional 632,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $129.56. The stock had a trading volume of 96,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $93.51 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.