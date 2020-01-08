Scout Investments Inc. Sells 575,946 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 575,946 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $39,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,596,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. 35,060,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,009,084. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 136.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

