Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,976,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,661,000. Baker Hughes A GE accounts for about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of Baker Hughes A GE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the third quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 67.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHGE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

NYSE BHGE traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,493,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

