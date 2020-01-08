Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBCF. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

