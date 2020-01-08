Sealchain (SEAL) Price Tops $0.0108

Sealchain (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Sealchain has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Sealchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and LBank. Sealchain has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $101,685.00 worth of Sealchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.46 or 0.05978396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027130 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035174 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About Sealchain

Sealchain (CRYPTO:SEAL) is a token. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2018. Sealchain’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,813,492 tokens. Sealchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sealchain is sealchain.io.

Buying and Selling Sealchain

Sealchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sealchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sealchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sealchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

