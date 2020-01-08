Seele Market Cap Achieves $99.99 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Seele has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001707 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, HADAX, IDEX and DDEX. Seele has a market capitalization of $99.99 million and approximately $34.56 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seele Token Profile

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinBene, DDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

