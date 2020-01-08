Selfkey (KEY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. Selfkey has a market cap of $4.76 million and $1.78 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.41 or 0.05820139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, RightBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

