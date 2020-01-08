Semux Market Capitalization Hits $915,501.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market cap of $915,501.00 and approximately $894.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00034745 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016855 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006972 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000746 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000133 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,677,373 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

