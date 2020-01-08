Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $804,309.00 and $39,309.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00050317 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038877 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00648479 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00211014 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004746 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00078627 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001698 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,761,154,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,351,154,689 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

