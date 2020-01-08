Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Reaches $0.0014

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $273,970.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

