Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Sentivate token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Sentivate has a market cap of $1.79 million and $58,194.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.41 or 0.05820139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,843,458 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

