Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after buying an additional 2,818,889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after buying an additional 2,818,889 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $8,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 122,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 128.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 1,159,295 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

