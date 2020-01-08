Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 186 ($2.45) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.62% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SQZ traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 126 ($1.66). 178,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,230. Serica Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The stock has a market cap of $336.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

