Shield Therapeutics’ (STX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON STX traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 179 ($2.35). 350,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,665. Shield Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 165.26. The company has a market cap of $207.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

