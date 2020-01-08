SHIELD Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. SHIELD has a market cap of $85,496.00 and $25.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,323.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.01723227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.02 or 0.02902847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00573488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00697463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010821 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00058703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00383402 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.