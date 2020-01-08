Shift Reaches Market Cap of $939,703.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Shift has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX and Livecoin. Shift has a market cap of $939,703.00 and approximately $1,254.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,663,778 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDAX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

