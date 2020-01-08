Shivom (OMX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded up 341.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and CoinBene. Shivom has a market cap of $936,584.00 and $6.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.81 or 0.06033886 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001752 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Shivom Profile

OMX is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.