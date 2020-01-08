Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

NESF traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 124.50 ($1.64). 210,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.46. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.