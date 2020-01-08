Shotspotter (SSTI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shotspotter (NASDAQ: SSTI):

1/2/2020 – Shotspotter was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

12/21/2019 – Shotspotter was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Shotspotter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/18/2019 – Shotspotter had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Shotspotter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Shotspotter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Shotspotter is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Shotspotter is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Shotspotter was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2019 – Shotspotter was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2019 – Shotspotter had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $64.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Shotspotter had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Shotspotter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Shotspotter had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Shotspotter was upgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

SSTI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.41 million, a P/E ratio of -104.85 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. Shotspotter Inc has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

Get Shotspotter Inc alerts:

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $42,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 334.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.