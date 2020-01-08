Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €125.19 ($145.57).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

SIE stock opened at €116.56 ($135.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €103.59. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

