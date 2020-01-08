Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €142.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €142.00 ($165.12) price target from Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €125.75 ($146.22).

FRA:SIE traded up €0.58 ($0.67) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €117.14 ($136.21). 1,249,295 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €103.59. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

