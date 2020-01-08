Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Trading Up 1% This Week

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00012657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $35.49 million and approximately $360,071.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.52 or 0.05948269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001180 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 35,123,593 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

