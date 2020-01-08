SIX Trading 51.5% Higher This Week (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One SIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid. SIX has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $285,762.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIX has traded up 51.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00176864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.01377076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SIX Token Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. SIX’s official website is six.network. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&.

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

