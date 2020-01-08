Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,989 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 1.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.44% of Skyworks Solutions worth $90,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. AXA bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% during the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $26,941,663. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.81. 52,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,284. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $122.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.87.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.