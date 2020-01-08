SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0018

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinBene. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $21,774.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,010.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.01741194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.87 or 0.02946544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00562463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00716702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00061521 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012493 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

