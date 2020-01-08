SmartCoin (SMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $19,276.00 and $17.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00573488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009326 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000418 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,698,942 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

