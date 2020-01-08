Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $1,145,250.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $45.16. 1,358,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 257,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

