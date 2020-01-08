SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS SMCAY opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

