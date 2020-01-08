SmileyCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $408,449.00 and approximately $51,209.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 129.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,200,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,667,693,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

