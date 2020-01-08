Snovian.Space (SNOV) Market Cap Tops $860,130.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $860,130.00 and approximately $355.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snovian.Space token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, Snovian.Space has traded up 73.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 389,689,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,041,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

