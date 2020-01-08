Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

