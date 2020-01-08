Solaris (XLR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.00

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Solaris coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Kucoin and OOOBTC. Solaris has a market capitalization of $425,364.00 and $10.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solaris has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000243 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,762,276 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Kucoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

