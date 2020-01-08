South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $2,632,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $847,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $497,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

