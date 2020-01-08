South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

SJI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.