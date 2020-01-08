Soverain Price Tops $0.0883 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00001100 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Soverain has a market cap of $179,681.00 and approximately $1,750.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Soverain has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.01399917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile

Soverain’s total supply is 2,034,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,033,993 coins. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Soverain

Soverain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

