SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Peak Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Peak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 629,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,997 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 20.3% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peak Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $25,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

