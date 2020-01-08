SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Billeaud Capital Management Inc.

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,981 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,970 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 156,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 62,918 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,703,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,113,000 after acquiring an additional 353,358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,878. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $42.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

