SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9,126.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,408,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295,605 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 528,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 416,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65,211 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 363,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 919.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 257,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 231,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,400. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

