SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Country Trust Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Country Trust Bank cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 2.5% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $63,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after buying an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 106.1% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 1,125,465 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 166.0% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,732,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,693,000 after buying an additional 1,081,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 195.9% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 499,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after buying an additional 1,019,745 shares in the last quarter.

SPY stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.42. 57,122,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,297,125. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $254.00 and a 52-week high of $324.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.37 and its 200-day moving average is $302.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

