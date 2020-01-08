Spectiv (SIG) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $49,151.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network. In the last week, Spectiv has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00177198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.01365705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00116701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,059,559 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

