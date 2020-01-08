Spectrecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $4,365.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00001135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020781 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003434 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.02152499 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014434 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

