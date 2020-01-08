Spendcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $426,158.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00182017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01433390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00118189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

