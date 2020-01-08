Sphere (SPHR) Market Cap Achieves $1.05 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $1,180.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00048927 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00075956 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,410.72 or 1.00693549 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00053627 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001549 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

