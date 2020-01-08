Spiking (SPIKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $135.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $809,357.00 and approximately $135.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.46 or 0.05978396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027130 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035174 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.