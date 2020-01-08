SPINDLE Price Up 0.4% This Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $33.94, $18.94 and $32.15. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $252,934.00 and approximately $8,645.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00048995 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00036306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00647602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00207850 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005195 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00076104 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001680 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

