Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPI. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 131 ($1.72).

LON:SPI traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 138.30 ($1.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The company has a market cap of $554.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.76. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.30 ($1.89).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

